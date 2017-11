Ruben Trevion Carrasco, 53 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he and a 51 year-old woman became engaged in an altercation, and as a result he allegedly threw a fan.

Reports went on to say that in the process a cell phone became damaged after it fell into a drink.

Police added that Carrasco also pushed the victim in front of a small child.

Carrasco is charged with criminal trespass, simple assault, and cruelty to children.