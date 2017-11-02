Local Schools Receives Award for Farm to School Accomplishments

Georgia’s Departments of Agriculture, Education and Public Health, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension and Georgia Organics came together at the historic Georgia Railroad Freight Depot to celebrate over 40 percent of Georgia school districts with outstanding farm to school programs. Seventy-five school districts, serving more than one million students in Georgia, are now participating in farm to school. These districts served more than 97 million school meals with local food items during the 2016-17 school year.
Floyd County Schools was recognized at the Silver level for their accomplishments during the 2016-17 school year, including:
- Local food was served almost every day of the school year totalling more than 1 million meals featuring locally grown food!
- Basic Agriculture Science students visited the Rome/Floyd ECO Center to learn about channel catfish management. Director, Ben Winkleman, taught students how the water ecosystem affects farms as well as other areas of the environment.
- During visits to several local farms, students learned how to make cheese and butter from fresh milk.
The Golden Radish Award publicly recognizes school districts for all aspects of farm to school, from local food procurement to hosting taste tests and gardening with students. This year, the Golden Radish partners awarded 26 new school districts and welcomed a new partner-UGA Extension. “UGA Extension is so excited to promote healthy eating habits and incorporate Georgia’s great agricultural food products into our school lunchrooms,” said Associate Dean for UGA Extension at the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Laura Perry Johnson. “This is a natural partnership that benefits us as well as the school kids who get to enjoy these tasty and nutritious products.”
Districts of all sizes are utilizing farm to school programs to teach academic standards in school gardens, support the local economy through local food purchases for school meals, and fight childhood obesity and other preventable food-related diseases. “Access to fresh, locally grown food is not just important for students’ physical health – it’s part of their academic development as well,” said State Superintendent Richard Woods. “When children eat fresh, healthy meals, they have the fuel they need for a successful day of learning.”
Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary W. Black notes that while farm to school efforts support academic achievement, they also help build a strong agricultural economy. “Feed My School For a Week, Georgia Grown Test Kitchen and the Golden Radish Awards are all great ways for school nutrition to support Georgia producers, and we are excited as to what current and future award winners will accomplish as we work toward our 2020 Vision for School Nutrition in Georgia.”
Department of Public Health Commissioner J. Patrick O’Neal, M.D. champions healthy food access for children and supports farm to school efforts. “The vitamins, minerals and health benefits from local fresh fruit and vegetables, not only allow our children to be physically healthy, but research has shown that healthy eating is also key to brain development,” said Commissioner O’Neal. “Here in Georgia, we are leading the nation in identifying ways to increase early brain development, and healthy nutrition is an enormous part of that.”
Georgia Organics founded the state’s first farm to school program in 2007. Since then, communities across the state have embraced the benefits of bringing students and fresh, local food closer together. “It’s astounding that over 40 percent of our school districts are actively involved in The Golden Radish Awards after only four years of establishing the program,” stated Georgia Organics Executive Director Alice Rolls. “This is an exciting trajectory given the great impact farm to school has had on child nutrition, farmer prosperity, rural development, local economies and public health.”
The 2016-17 school year was a record breaking year of farm to school growth in Georgia. The Golden Radish school districts collectively:
- Served over 97 million meals that featured locally grown and raised foods
- Conducted 8,204 taste tests
- Taught 7,263 standards based lessons
- Tended 885 school gardens
- Engaged students in 3,794 hands on cooking activities
- Involved parents and community members in 1,339 farm to school activities
The 75 school systems being recognized are:
Platinum Level
Barrow County School System
Carrollton City Schools
Cherokee County School District
Clarke County School District
Fulton County Schools
Jackson County Schools
Laurens County Schools
Sumter County Schools
Tift County Schools
Gold Level
Atlanta Public Schools
Baldwin County School District
Bartow County School System
Bleckley County Schools
Burke County Public Schools
City Schools of Decatur
Cobb County School District
Columbia County School Nutrition
Dougherty County School System
Effingham County School System
Elbert County School District
Fannin County School System
Fayette County Public Schools
Gwinnett County Public Schools
Habersham County Schools
Hart County Schools
Treutlen County Schools
Henry County Schools
Newton County Schools
Warren County Public Schools
Silver Level
Crawford County Schools
DeKalb County School District
Floyd County Schools
Forsyth County Schools
Gainesville City School System
Madison County School District
Paulding County School District
Savannah-Chatham County Public School System
Toombs County Schools
Bronze Level
Buford City Schools
Carroll County Schools
Coffee County School System
Dade County Schools
Dalton Public Schools
Douglas County School System
Lee County School System
Marietta City Schools
Mitchell County Schools
Morgan County Charter School System
Murray County Schools
Muscogee County School District
Richmond County
Valdosta City Nutrition Program
Wayne County
White County
Worth County School District
Honorary
Banks County School System
Butts County School System
Calhoun City School System
Clayton County Public Schools
Dawson County School System
Emanuel County School System
Franklin County Schools
Glascock County School System
Haralson County Schools
Hall County Schools
Johnson County
Lincoln County School District
Lowndes County Honorary
Lumpkin County School System
Miller County Board of Education
McIntosh County Schools
Rockdale County Public Schools
Stephens County
Whitfield County Schools
Wilkinson County Board of Education