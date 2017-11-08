Lindale Man Arrested for Burglary, Theft and Fraud

James Franklin Madrie Jr, 32 of Lindale, was arrested this week after he allegedly stole a gas card and metal from his former employer.

Reports stated that Madrie took the gas card out of his former employers vehicle and proceeded to use it for his own car.

They added that he then went into the business at 3118 Rockmart Road with the intent to steal metal.

Reports went on to say that Madrie told an employee that he was going to commit the theft

Madrie is charged with second degree burglary, theft by taking, financial transaction card fraud and probation violation.