Cartersville’s Trevor Lawrence set the state record for career touchdown passes last week, while Bailey Fisher of Rabun County became the fifth in history to reach 100.

Lawrence threw TD passes No. 155 and 156, which put him ahead of Gainesville’s Deshaun Watson, who finished with 155 in 2013.

Fisher threw six TD passes and reached 100 for his career. The only other quarterbacks to reach the century mark are Houston County’s Jake Fromm (116) and Wilcox County’s Nick Marshall (103).