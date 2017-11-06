John Wayne Hunter, 65, of Rome died Saturday morning, November 4, 2017 at his residence following a short illness.

A native of Chattooga County, Mr. Hunter was born July 23, 1952, son of the late Clifford and Ella Mae Cochran Hunter. Prior to becoming disabled, he was employed with VTI Industries. Mr. Hunter enjoyed studying the Bible, drawing, and watching birds. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Hunter, his parents, and a brotherJames Cochran, Sr.

Survivors include a brother, Edward Hunter.

Memorial services will be conducted at 6 PM Tuesday in the Chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Avenue. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 PM.