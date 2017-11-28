John Robert (Johnny) Forrester, age 93, of Rome, passed away on November 25, 2017.

Johnny was born on April 19, 1924, in Lindale, GA, son of the late Thad Picket Forrester and the late Ruby Fricks Forrester. He graduated with the class of 1941 from Rome High School and married Marguerite Burkhalter in 1942. He was inducted into the U. S. Army in May, 1943 and was honorably discharged in February, 1946, having served in France and Germany. Returning to Lindale, he worked for West Point Pepperell and retired with over 50 years service at Lindale Manufacturing. Johnny was a member of McClain-Sealock American Legion Post #136 in Lindale, serving as Commander several times.

In 1976, Johnny and Marguerite moved from Maple Road to a small farm in Little Texas Valley to be near their daughter, Ellen Ann, so they could enjoy more time with their grandchildren, Allison and Laurie. Johnny enjoyed gardening and the quiet surroundings of the farm that fronted Lavender Mountain. He lived there until moving to Riverwood Senior Living in 2011. Johnny was an active member of Mt. Berry United Methodist Church and made many friends there.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marguerite, in 1988, his only sibling, Evelyn Forrester Toole, and a special aunt, Ludie Fricks Mathis. He is survived by his daughter, Ellen and her husband, William (Chip) Limbrick, Armuchee; Granddaughters Allison Howard, Rome and Laurie Thompson and her husband, Wyatt (Pete) Thompson, Raleigh, NC; Great-grandchildren include Caroline Barkley, Atlanta, and Folden and Wheeler Thompson, Raleigh, NC.

The family would like to express gratitude to Riverwood Senior Living for their professional and compassionate care. Johnny enjoyed playing bingo, the weekly shopping trips, and sitting in his recliner to read the morning paper while watching birds at the feeder beside his window.

Receiving of friends in Johnny’s memory will be at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel on December 22, 2017 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. The extended date will allow out of state family to attend. Interment will be at Floyd Memory Gardens at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salvation Army, P. O. Box 5188, Rome, GA 30162-5188 or to Shannon United Methodist Church, 605 Shannon Circle Connector NE, Shannon, GA 30161.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel has charge of the arrangements.