James “Jimmy” Howard, 80, of Rome passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at his residence. He was born on April 12, 1937 in Lindale. He was the son of the late Grady Henry Howard and the late Sudie Rampley Howard. He graduated from Pepperell High School. Jimmy and his wife were owners of Howard’s Feed Supply. He was a member of Coosa Masonic Lodge #622 and he was also a Shriner.

James is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Payne Howard; his daughter and her husband, Kim and Francis Duarte; his grandson, Derek Duarte; his sister, Patricia Shamblin; his nieces and nephews; his beloved pets, Emma Kate and Willow.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 12 noon at Oaknoll Memorial Garden with Masonic Rites. A Call Communication of Coosa Lodge #622 will be held on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 11 am for the purpose of attending the funeral of Mr. Howard.

The family would like to issue a special thank you to his sister-in-law and caregiver, Juanita Simpson.

Special Pallbearers will be Francis Duarte and Derek Duarte.

