Jack’s Set To Open Location In Summerville

At last night’s Summerville City Council meeting, it was announced that construction will begin as soon as this month to being building a Jack’s restaurant near the intersection of Farrar Dr. and Hwy 27. It will be located on the same property where the recently-closed gas station in front of Marvin’s Hardware is. No approximate date was given for when they might open for business, however.

Jack’s Family Restaurant is a southeastern fast food franchise based out of Homewood, AL that specializes in burgers, fried chicken, and milkshakes. The first Jack’s was founded in 1960 by Jack Caddell as a walk-up burger stand. There are approximately 160 locations throughout Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

From Chattooga 1180