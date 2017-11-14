Highlights From The Cartersville City Board Of Education Meeting

In the regular November meeting of the Cartersville City Board of Education, the School Board recognized Valerie Webb, Graphic Arts Teacher at Cartersville High School, as the HEARTS Employee of the Month. Valerie received a $50.00 gift card to Longhorn’s Steakhouse and her name will be added to our perpetual HEARTS plaque displayed at the Cartersville Board Office. New Frontier of Bartow County, Inc. proudly sponsors this award.

Principals gave updates and reports on each of their schools

During the Business Session, the Board approved several items. First item approved was the acceptance of the employment contract for Superintendent Finalist, Dr. Marc Feuerbach. Also approved was a recommendation to change the 2017-18 school calendar due to days missed in September because of Hurricane Irma so students will not have to make up those days. A ratification was approved for purchase of t-shirts from Martin’s Neon Signs and also Cedarstream Company; and the Board approved acceptance of bid proposal from The Travel Store, Woodstock, GA for CMS Chorus trip to Nashville, TN and St. Louis, MO.

Under Consent, the Board approved a ratification to purchase an additional server from Audio Enhancement for CPS audio project. Rental requests were approved for Stingray Brands to use CHS Storm Center on January 6, 2018 for Gymnastics Competition and it was also approved for United Way of Bartow County to use CMS parking lot for 5-K Road Race November 18, 2017. Several surplus items were also approved.

During Committee Recommendations, under Finance, the School Board unanimously voted to approve acceptance of the 2017 CAFR as prepared by Mauldin & Jenkins, CPA. Under Policy, the Board voted to approve clarification changes to the ABD-Superintendent Legal Status and also to rescind Policy AB-School Board Authority and Legal Status, AC-School District Organization Plan, AD-School Attendance Areas and AE-School Year and Calendar.

The School Board voted to approve resignation from Andy Wilson, Maintenance Department, effective November 20, 2017.

Temporary Certified Employee approved as follows:

-Katherine Bradley, Administrative Assistant, CHS, effective February 1, 2018 and ending May 31, 2018.

Classified Employees approved as follows:

-Tayzia English, Assistant Cafeteria Manager, effective November 14, 2017.

-Rosemberg Mata, Maintenance, effective November 27, 2017

The Board approved termination of Buddy Barrett, Maintenance Department, effective October 28, 2017.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Cartersville School Board is Monday, December 11, 2017.