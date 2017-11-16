Gordon County Authorities Need Help in Finding Missing Teen

The Gordon county Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in locating missing/runaway James Edward Dailey, age 14.

On November 14th his family reported to deputies that he was last seen on November 11 in the Dews Pond area. Witnesses have reported seeing him on November 13 in the same area.

He is described as a white/male, approximately 5’3′ in height, 120-125 lbs. in weight, hazel eyes, brown hair. Investigating officers have no evidence that foul play is involved. Anyone with knowledge of juvenile JAMES EDWARD DAILEY’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 706-629-1244.