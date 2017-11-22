Gordon County Authorities Investigating Domestic Shooting

Gordon County deputies were dispatched to a private residence Tuesday on Bud Hardy Road in response to a report of a shooting.

Deputies were on scene within minutes and found a male individual who’d suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was removed from the premises by ambulance and subsequently flown to Erlanger Medical Center.

A female was apprehended at the scene without incident. She received medical treatment as well. Detectives and Crime Scene investigators are questioning witnesses and collecting evidence now. The weapon believed to have been used in this event has been recovered and no one else is at large or being sought in connection to this incident.

More details will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

