GNTC is the Top Technical College in Georgia for Dual Enrollment Students for the Fourth Straight Year

For the fourth consecutive year, Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) has the largest number of dual enrollment students out of all of the technical colleges in the state of Georgia according to the “High School Collaborative Enrollment: Academic Year 2017” Report issued by the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG).

The report shows that GNTC had 2,153 dual enrollment students, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College was the second highest with 1,878 students, and Coastal Pines Technical College was third with 1,806 students.

Dual enrollment provides high school students with the opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school. This program offers students a preview of college, credits earned towards a degree before they graduate high school, and even helps with the financial cost of a college education.

“The Dual Enrollment Program is another avenue for high school students to greater career opportunities and a more educated workforce in Georgia,” said Kristi Hart, director of High School Initiatives at GNTC.

Many dual enrollment courses also offer students the opportunity to earn an industry certificate. This gives students the option of either entering the workforce upon graduation from high school or continuing their education at a TCSG or University System of Georgia college. Either way, they begin their selected career path with a head start.

“I view the success of Dual Enrollment at GNTC to be attributed to so many factors but two stand out the most: first is our partner high schools and the second is the faculty, staff, and High School Initiatives personnel at GNTC,” said Hart. “We all work together to make sure every high school student has what’s needed to meet and exceed his or her potential.”

For more information about the dual enrollment options offered by the Technical College System of Georgia, visit the website https://doublethecredit.org/.

