GNTC Announces Winner of 2018 EAGLE Award

William Nichols, of Gordon County, was chosen to represent Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) at the statewide EAGLE Leadership Institute March 12-14, 2018, at the Atlanta Waverly Hotel.

The Leadership Institute recognizes and honors those students who have demonstrated superior achievement in adult education classes and programs.

Nichols, a resident of Calhoun, was nominated for the EAGLE award by Melissa Blevins.

“William will go far in life because he knows what he wants and he will do what needs to be done to accomplish his goals,” said Blevins.

Nichols, a member of the National Adult Education Honor Society, said that the Adult Education program at GNTC has given him the tools he needs to be successful.

“My career goal is computer repair or computer animation,” said Nichols.

The other nominees were Monica Romero Rocio of the Whitfield Murray Campus and Norberto Castaneda of the Floyd County Campus. Rocio was nominated by Cindy Nelson and Castaneda was nominated by Karen Caven.

EAGLE (Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education) is the first statewide program in the nation that recognizes and rewards excellence among students enrolled in adult education programs. This student recognition program is designed to create greater awareness of educational opportunities that are available in local communities across the state and to foster greater involvement in lifelong learning pursuits.

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) through its Office of Adult Education sponsors the annual Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) Leadership Institute.

