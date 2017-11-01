Gertrude Jeanette Hann Cole, age 84, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at an Atlanta hospital.

Mrs. Cole was born in Silver Creek, Georgia on May 21, 1933, daughter of the late Walter Turner Williams and the late Annie Carden Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Carl William Hann and James M. Cole, by two daughters, Sheila Hann and Gail Colburn, by two sons, Donald Hann and Garry Hann, and by three sisters and three brothers. She was a homemaker and her home was always open to her friends and family. Mrs. Cole was a faithful member of the Reynolds Chapel Baptist Church where she attended faithfully until her illness prevented her doing so.

Survivors include two daughters, Tammy Hann Thomas and her husband, Darrell, Taylorsville, and Angela Hann, Rome; three sons, Steve Hann, Rome, David Hann, Rome, and Johnny Hann and his wife, Ellen, Rome; 12 grandchildren, including Kandi Hann of Elletsville, IN; 15 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017, at 11am at the Reynolds Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Rob Miller, the Rev. Bradford Thomas, and the Rev. Johnny Wayne Hann officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

Mrs. Cole will be carried to the residence of her son, Johnny Hann, 2704 Chulio Road, Rome, at 11am on Thursday where the family will receive friends until 9am on Saturday.

Grandsons will serve as active pallbearers and great grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to assemble at the church on Saturday at 10:30am.

The family would like to express a sincere thank you to all who has helped in caring for her during her illness.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.