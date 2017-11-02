GDOL to host job fair for staffing agencies in northwest Georgia

The Georgia Department of Labor’s (GDOL) career centers in LaFayette and Dalton will co-sponsor a job fair for private employment agencies in northwest Georgia on Nov. 17.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LaFayette Housing Authority located at 300 Oak St. Staff from both career centers will be available to assist the job seekers.

Representatives from about 20 staffing agencies in Dalton, LaFayette, Trenton and Chattanooga will participate in the event. Those who have already registered include Aerotek, Ashton, Express and Randstad.

The staffing agencies are recruiting clerical, distribution, warehousing and manufacturing workers, including creelers, forklift drivers, packers, tufting machine operators and warp operators.

Due to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, all manufacturing workers must be at least 18 years old.

Job seekers interested in attending the events may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process. In September, Employ Georgia showed 2,579 new active job postings in northwest Georgia.

Applicants are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.