GBI Conducts Double Homicide Investigation in Walton County

On Sunday, November 19, 2017, the fourth and final suspect in the Walton County double homicide case, Jotavious “Lucky” Fredrick Gunn, age 19, turned himself in at the Newton County Jail. Gunn is charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting deaths of Dontravious Cullin-Stanley and Antavious Smith.

Walton County, GA – On Thursday, November 16th, 2017, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) assist in a shooting investigation that resulted in two deaths in Walton County.

Preliminary information indicates that a 911 call came in around 5:30 PM on November 16th, 2017. A resident at 5709 East Hightower Trail in Social Circle called to report a shooting incident. Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Social Circle Police Department responded to the residence and found Dontravious Cullin-Stanley, 18, dead from a gunshot wound. Antavious Smith, 19, was also shot during the incident. Smith was transported to Atlanta Medical Center, but later died from his wounds. The preliminary information obtained from the investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a dispute and was not a home invasion. Drugs and stolen guns were recovered at the residence.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals have each been charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault:

Dikembe Thomas, age 20

Quintadric “Todd” Gunn, age 21

Daquan Gunn, age 20

Police are looking for Jotavious “Lucky” Fredrick Gunn, age 19, who has also been charged with murder and aggravated assault. Anyone with information about his location should call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-267-6556.