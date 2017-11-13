Gas Prices Take Slight Upturn

At $2.56, the national gas price average has increased nine cents inside of 13 days. Strong fall consumer gasoline demand has continued into November and is chipping away at national gasoline inventory. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports total gasoline inventories dropped by 3.3 million bbl in their latest report.

“Compared to the first half of November last year, gas prices this November are on average 39-cents more expensive,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “However, while November gas prices have come in like a lion, AAA expects them to go out like a lamb.”

On the week, gas prices increased for the majority of states across the country. However, only four states are seeing double-digit fluctuations at the pump: Florida (+13 cents), Indiana (-13 cents), Alaska (+12 cents) and Ohio (-10 cents).

Quick Stats

The nation’s top ten states with the largest weekly changes: Florida (+13 cents), Indiana (-13 cents), Alaska (+12 cents), Ohio (-10 cents), Georgia (+7 cents), Oregon (+7 cents), North Carolina (+6 cents), Illinois (-6 cents), Texas (+6 cents) and South Carolina (+6 cents).

The nation’s top ten states with the least expensive gas prices: Alabama ($2.26), Mississippi ($2.27), South Carolina ($2.29), Louisiana ($2.30), Arkansas ($2.31), Texas ($2.31), Virginia ($2.32), Tennessee ($2.34), Oklahoma ($2.35) and Missouri ($2.36).

On the week, gasoline prices have increased an average of nine cents across the South and Southeast. With a 13-cent jump, Floridians are seeing the biggest change, while Oklahomans’ gas prices are five cents more than last Monday. Regardless of the increases, the region is still selling some of the cheapest gas in the country with seven states landing on this week’s top 10 states with the least expensive gas: Alabama ($2.26), Mississippi ($2.27), South Carolina ($2.29), Louisiana ($2.30), Arkansas ($2.31), Texas ($2.31) and Oklahoma ($2.35).

Sitting at 78 million bbl, gasoline inventory in the region dipped slightly by 800,000 bbl on the week. The latest EIA report shows that regional inventory has only surpassed the 80 million bbl mark one time since Labor Day.. This move shows demand, while steady, is slowing.