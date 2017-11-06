Gas Prices Could Inch Higher Because of Increased Demand

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the latest gasoline demand measurement is the highest for the end of October since 2006. At $2.53, today’s gas price is six cents more than a week ago, two cents more than a month ago and 31 cents more than a year ago.

“October has seen strong demand numbers likely, in part, due to consumers taking advantage of the unseasonably warm weather rather than spending time indoors,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “As consumers fill up their tanks more frequently, we are seeing supply levels tighten and gas prices increase. However, we don’t expect this increase to be long-term.”

The national gas price average during the second half of October was relatively stable, fluctuating a penny or two until October 31. Since then, the national price has seen upward movement, primarily resulting from increased demand.

Quick Stats

The nation’s top ten largest weekly increases are: Michigan (+21 cents), Ohio (+20 cents), Illinois (+19 cents), California (+17 cents), Wisconsin (+16 cents), Indiana (+14 cents), Missouri (+11 cents), Kentucky (+10 cents), Minnesota (+8 cents) and Nebraska (+7 cents).

The nation’s top ten least expensive markets are: Alabama ($2.21), Mississippi ($2.22), South Carolina ($2.23), Texas ($2.25), Arkansas ($2.26), Louisiana ($2.26), Virginia ($2.28), Tennessee ($2.28), Oklahoma ($2.33) and North Carolina ($2.35).

Most South and Southeast motorists are paying more at the pump for a gallon of unleaded gasoline on the week: Louisiana (+4 cents), Arkansas (+4 cents), Mississippi (+3 cents), Oklahoma (+2 cents), Texas (+2 cent), South Carolina (+2 cents) and Alabama (+2 cent). Only the state of Georgia (-1 cent) saw gas prices decrease and Florida remained stable over the course of the last seven days. Despite the increases, the region carries some of the cheapest gas prices in the country with Alabama ($2.21) topping the country’s list of least inexpensive gas.

Compared to one month ago, many states in the region have seen double-digit declines in gas prices: Georgia (-20 cents), Florida (-16 cents), Alabama (-15 cents), South Carolina (-13 cents), Texas (-13 cents) and Mississippi (-11 cents).

The region is the only one in the country on the week to see a build in gasoline inventory. EIA reports an increase of 1.15 million bbl. Sitting at 78.8 million bbl, the total inventory is on par with levels this time last year.