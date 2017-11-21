Fugitive Found After High Speed Chase, Two Arrested

A pair of Rome men, Jonathan Lovell Brown, 33, and Terry Wayne Curry II, 33, were arrested after a being pulled over for driving 81 miles per hour on Hwy 411 while under the influence of marijuana.

Reports said that Brown was driving the vehicle at a high rate of speed while not wearing his seat belt. After being pulled over it was determined that he was also driving the car without insurance.

Police said that Brown also struck another car while attempting to flee the scene.

Curry was arrested after police said he gave them a fake name and date of birth. He was also found to be in possession of counterfeit money.

Brown is charged with reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control devices, driving without insurance, violation of a limited driving permit, seat belt violation, hit and run, duty to report and accident, driving without license in possession, DUI, driving without a seatbelt, attempting to elude police, failure to maintain lane, and speeding.

Curry is charged with giving false information to police, 2nd degree forgery, fugitive from justice, seat belt violation and four counts of contempt of superior court.