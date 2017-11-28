Four Rome Teens Found with Large Amount of Drugs After Wreck

Four Rome teens were arrested this week after a car wreck on North Broad at Smith Street led police to marijuana.

Reports said that Mibzar Maquito Perez, 17, was allegedly driving when he wrecked after running a stop sign.

Police said that a search of the vehicle was conducted after smelling marijuana from the car. They added that they were able to locate several bags of the drug in the rear cargo.

It was also discovered that Perez was driving without a license.

Three others, Alejandro Cruz, 17, Cristian Anthony Cornejo-Guzman, 18, and Jesus Cisneros-Jacobo, 18, were also alleged passengers in the car.

All four are charged with possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute.

Perez is also charged with a stop sign violation and driving without a license.