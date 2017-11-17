Former Summerville Police Chief Passes Away

A former City of Summerville Police Chief passed away yesterday. Roy Starkey was born in Trion but started his career in law enforcement at the Milledgeville State Hospital before coming back to Chattooga County. Here, he served with the City of Summerville Police Department for 17 years, having been chief of police for 8 of those years. His funeral is set for this Sunday. All active and retired law enforcement officers will serve as honorary pall bearers. Mason Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

From Chattanooga 1180