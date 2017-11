Floyd County Police has continued to ask for assistance in locating a missing 15 year-old, Sorilla C. Cowan.

Cowan is described as 5’6’’ 135lbs, white female, with dark shoulder length hair.

She was last seen in Floyd County, Ga on 11/24/2017 around 0300 hours.

She contacted family by Facebook Messenger on 11/27/2017 at 1545, no contact since.