Five Teens Found with Drugs and Gun

Five Rome teens, Cristian Anthony Cornejo-Guzman, 18, Alejandro Cruz, 17, Rick Estrada, 17. Mibzar Maquito Perez, 17, and Luis Estaban Pizano, 17, were arrested at a home on Bollen Court.

Police said that they found the teens in possession of marijuana and drug related objects.

Authorities went on to say that a firearm with the serial number removed was found under Perez.

Cornejo-Guzman is charged with criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.

Cruz, Estrada, Perz and Pizano are all charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.

Perez is additionally charged with possession of a gun by a person under the age of 18.