Final Traffic Related Deaths over Thanksgiving Released

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period resulted in 12 traffic deaths, none were reported in Bartow County. This year, the holiday travel period was 102-hours long. It began at 6 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 22, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Mon., Nov. 26.

Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 627 traffic crashes that resulted in 294 injuries, and 12 fatalities. In addition to the traffic crash investigations, 299 people were arrested for driving under the influence, while 11,289 citations and 15,619 warnings were issued.

Gwinnett County PD was the only local agency that reported a traffic death during the holiday period.

Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Count

6 p.m. Wed., Nov. 22 – 11:59 p.m. Mon., Nov. 26

102-Hour Holiday Period

Deaths Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 11 Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 1 Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 12

GSP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities TotalFatalities Troop A GSP Dalton; GSP Paulding; GSP Calhoun 3 Troop B GSP Gainesville; GSP Toccoa; GSP Athens (3) 5 Troop C Gwinnett Co. PD 1 Troop D 0 Troop E 0 Troop F GSP Dublin (3) 3 Troop G 0 Troop H 0 Troop I 0