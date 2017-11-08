FCSO Sheriff Santa Registration Starting Soon

As a part of its youth iniative, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting applications next week for the Sheriff’s Santa Program at Good Neighbor Ministries located at 208 East 2nd Street Rome, GA – Monday through Friday, November 13, 2017 – November 17, 2017. We support children ages 0-15. Applications must be submitted in person ONLY between the hours of 1pm-5pm.

In order to register, applicants must submit a valid GA driver’s license/government ID and children’s birth certificates or Social Security cards, the court ordered custody documents, and/or DFCS paperwork. This is a joint collaboration between TOYS for TOTS, Angel Tree, and the Salvation Army. This is done in an effort to prevent the duplication of services. A distribution day is coordinated to further assist non-duplication.

Please note: Applications cannot be taken during regular business hours at Good Neighbors nor the Sheriff’s Office Locations.

If you are fortunate enough not to need help to get toys for your children this Christmas, please consider a tax-deductible donation.

To help support the Floyd County Sheriffs’ Santa Program and Youth be a part of this year’s program and support our cause please contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Mechelle Cliatt, at (706) 291-4111, ext. 8812 or Tina Williams at our downtown location. Thank you in advance for your support. It’s crucial to our kids!

Website: www.floydsheriff.com or visit our Facebook page (Floyd County Sheriff’s Office) #tistheseason #wecare #spread the word

”On behalf of Sheriff Tim Burkhalter, I just want to THANK the citizens of Floyd County and those who contribute to the Sheriff Santa because we honestly don’t know what hardship people are facing each day.” Mechelle Cliatt