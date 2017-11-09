FCS Marching Band to perform in the Children’s Christmas Parade

Floyd County Schools (FCS) is proud to announce the formation of the FCS Marching Band! The four band directors and 120 students from Armuchee, Coosa, Model and Pepperell High Schools’ bands are joining together to perform in the Children’s Christmas Parade in Midtown Atlanta.

“This opportunity is only possible because it has been a true team effort by all band directors and the great group of kids that showed interest,” said Model High band director Tim Burton. “None of our four high schools would be able to participate individually because we wouldn’t have enough students, but the four directors work well together and without that it wouldn’t happen.”

Tim Burton started the application process last year in order for them to be able to participate this year, the arrangement was done by Coosa High’s band director Adam Daniel, and the special FCS Marching Band uniform was designed by Dawson Burnes, a sophomore and trumpeter at Model High.

“It is a great opportunity to combine more people and work with a large team to create a memorable experience for all involved,” said Armuchee High’s band director Seth Bates. “It gives students a chance to interact and identify with others who have the same passion across the county.”

Instead of having four separate high school bands in this year’s Rome Christmas Parade on November 28, the FCS Marching Band will use that event as their warm up for the big event happening just four days later.

The Children’s Christmas Parade is an Atlanta tradition and the largest holiday parade in the southeast. Midtown Atlanta will be transformed into Santa Claus Lane with the sights and sounds of the season.

Thousands of spectators will be lined up along the streets eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa and the official beginning of the holiday season in Atlanta. Tune in to WSB-TV Channel 2 to view the Children’s Christmas Parade live. The parade will step-off at Peachtree and 16th Street at 10:20 a.m. and will cross the TV zone at Peachtree & 11th Street at 10:30 a.m.

The FCS Marching Band has a fundraising goal of $1,000. If you would like to donate, visit https://goo.gl/CcLzgF. All funds generated from the Children’s Christmas Parade benefit the Friends Funding Goals at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

