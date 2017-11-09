FCS Marching Band to perform in the Children’s Christmas Parade

Floyd County Schools (FCS) is proud to announce the formation of the FCS Marching Band! The four band directors and 120 students from Armuchee, Coosa, Model and Pepperell High Schools’ bands are joining together to perform in the Children’s Christmas Parade in Midtown Atlanta.
“This opportunity is only possible because it has been a true team effort by all band directors and the great group of kids that showed interest,” said Model High band director Tim Burton. “None of our four high schools would be able to participate individually because we wouldn’t have enough students, but the four directors work well together and without that it wouldn’t happen.”
Tim Burton started the application process last year in order for them to be able to participate this year, the arrangement was done by Coosa High’s band director Adam Daniel, and the special FCS Marching Band uniform was designed by Dawson Burnes, a sophomore and trumpeter at Model High.
“It is a great opportunity to combine more people and work with a large team to create a memorable experience for all involved,” said Armuchee High’s band director Seth Bates. “It gives students a chance to interact and identify with others who have the same passion across the county.”
Instead of having four separate high school bands in this year’s Rome Christmas Parade on November 28, the FCS Marching Band will use that event as their warm up for the big event happening just four days later.
The Children’s Christmas Parade is an Atlanta tradition and the largest holiday parade in the southeast. Midtown Atlanta will be transformed into Santa Claus Lane with the sights and sounds of the season.
Thousands of spectators will be lined up along the streets eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa and the official beginning of the holiday season in Atlanta. Tune in to WSB-TV Channel 2 to view the Children’s Christmas Parade live. The parade will step-off at Peachtree and 16th Street at 10:20 a.m. and will cross the TV zone at Peachtree & 11th Street at 10:30 a.m.
The FCS Marching Band has a fundraising goal of $1,000. If you would like to donate, visit https://goo.gl/CcLzgF. All funds generated from the Children’s Christmas Parade benefit the Friends Funding Goals at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
THE FLOYD COUNTY SCHOOLS MARCHING BAND
ARMUCHEE HIGH – Band Director Seth Bates
Braden Alford
Alia Barrett
Kyle Buffington
Jace Burnham
Miranda Castro
Joey Cerniglia
Bryce Culberson
Makayla Dye
Janna Early
Maggie Early
Alexis Edwards
Austin Edwards
Branden Edwards
Anna Hicks
Spencer Hood
Cody Hughes
Kayla Hutcherson
Makayla Lopez
Samantha Martin
Molly McWhorter
Jarred Melton
Victoria Merritt
Sierra Murdock
Zach Nash
Akecia Neal
Haley Nicholson
Brandon Perkins
Gabby Ratliff
Cheyenne Riedel
Amanda Taft
Paige Tessin
Ella Young
AHS COLOR GUARD
MaQenzye Anderson
Kimberly Bannister
Natalie Daniel
Lexi Davenport
Mckenzie Day
Deanna Lopez
Shy Mendoza
Journie Simpson
Emily White
Katelann Whiteman
AHS DRUMLINE
Caden Butler
Cam Collum
Ridge Cox
Aden Edwards
Will Lehr
Kayla Mathis
Nicholas McCullough
Mason McDaniel
Virginia Nash
Rhiannon Vaughn
COOSA HIGH – Band Director Adam Daniel
Avie Carlton
Allie Castrejon
Ashley Ellis
Bishop Babb
Brianna Daughtry
Chandler England
Emily Alcantar
Ivan Cruz
Joshua Ruff
Justin Edwards
Kevin Boatfield
Kiana Greene
Lamont Greene
Leslie Herring
Maggie Brooks
Mary Brooks
Nick Johnson
Ryne Hulsey
Rylee King
Savannah Thompson
Telei Sharpe
Tristan Davis
William Hodges
Zac Mitchell
Zayden Sullins
Annie Cooper
Allison Stanley
Andrew Whittemore
Kaleb Wright
CHS COLOR GUARD
Azya Elrod
Heather Fleming
Katie Robinson
Natalie Neace
CHS DRUMLINE
Laura Robinson
Mia Thompson
MODEL HIGH – Band Director Tim Burton
Ryan Autry
Dawson Burnes
Sarah Carver
Emmie Chambless
Bailey Dowdy
Madi Floyd
Chloe Greer
Jackson Greer
Jacob Jenkins
Marlee Pelfrey
Hayden Robinson
Samantha Shockley
Barton Sopata
Gordon Urlich
Bailey West
MHS COLOR GUARD
Molly Burton
Brittany Dress
Anna Shirley
Lacey Harvey
MHS DRUMLINE
Ryan Autry
Jackson Greer
Harrison Roland
PEPPERELL HIGH – Band Director Mike Bright
Isaac Cordero
Geffrie Givvons
Will Green
Malaya Jones
Lauren Patterson
Alejendro Rodriguez
Wendy Thompson
Brian Wiggins
PHS COLOR GUARD
Hannah Durham