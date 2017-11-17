Entries For The Summerville Christmas Parade Now Being Accepted

The Summerville Recreation Department is currently accepting applications for the upcoming Summerville Christmas Parade.

This year’s parade will be held on Monday, December 4th at 7 PM in downtown Summerville. The theme for the 2017 Christmas Parade is “The Sights and Sounds of Christmas.” There will be prizes awarded for the top 3 floats in this year’s event. Top price gets $250, 2nd place $100 and 3rd place $75. Participant applications are available at the Summerville Recreation Department. The cost of entry is $25.