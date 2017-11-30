Elementary School Principal Arrested After Incident Involving Third Grade Student

Polk County’s Youngs Grove Elementary School vice principal Matthew Michael Johnson, 31, was arrested this week after an alleged incident involving a student that occurred earlier this month.
Reports said that a third grade student got in trouble after pushing another child and was taken to the principal’s office. The student then allegedly refused to follow the principal’s instructions, layed down on the floor and refused to get up. Reports went on to say that Johnson then drug him by the feet across the floor, which resulted in burns to his back.
Johnson is charged with felony cruelty to children in the second degree and misdemeanor charges of reckless conduct, battery and simple battery.
Johnson has been placed on administrative leave.