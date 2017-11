The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center is hosting a free E-waste collection event on Saturday, Nov. 18th, at the Center from 9am – 1 pm. We will collect all electronics waste including computers, printers, and televisions.

We ask that you make an appointment to cut down on delays and traffic. Please call the Center at 706-291-5266 during business hours before 5 pm on Friday, Nov. 17th, to schedule an appointment. Please get a confirmation of your appointment and don’t simply leave a message.