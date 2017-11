Election Results

ROME CITY COMMISSION (Ward 2) – Top three are elected

Winners in Bold

Totals:

Wendy Davis- 2,035

Jamie Doss- 2,451

Bill Kerestes-846

Sue Hamler Lee- 1,650

Randy Quick- 1,932

Monica Sheppard- 1,449

ROME BOARD OF EDUCATION – Top seven are elected

Totals:

Elaina Beeman- 1,645

Will Byington- 1,940

Faith Collins- 1,644

Melissa (Lisa) Davis- 1,620

David Ehrler- 1,420

Richard Dixon- 1,411

Jill Fisher- 2,023

Valerie Smith Howard- 754

Alvin Jackson- 1,612

Eric McDowell- 1,357

Jim O’Hara- 1,399

Ron Roach- 814

JJ Walker Seifert- 1,196

Dale Swann- 1,088

John Uldrick- 1,730

FLOYD COUNTY SPECIAL PURPOSE LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX

Yes- 6.599

No- 4,268

ROME CITY SCHOOLS EDUCATION SPLOST

Yes- 3,297

No- 1,079

FLOYD COUNTY SCHOOLS EDUCATION SPLOST

Yes – 4,316

No – 2,161

