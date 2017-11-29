510 Avenue A
Rome, GA 30165
Email: news@coosavalleynews.com
Phone: (706) 234-0081
Home
News
Local & State News
National News
County By County
Floyd County
Bartow County
Gordon County
Polk County
Chattooga County
Cherokee, AL County
Sports
Local & State Sports
National Sports
Weather
Travel
Finance
Health & Fitness
Entertainment
Auto
Menu
Home
News
Local & State News
National News
County By County
Floyd County
Bartow County
Gordon County
Polk County
Chattooga County
Cherokee, AL County
Sports
Local & State Sports
National Sports
Weather
Travel
Finance
Health & Fitness
Entertainment
Auto
Breaking.News
E-code, Wednesday November 29, 2017
Calhoun High Student Facing Disciplinary Action After Posting Photo of Gun on Social Media
Cartersvile Woman Charged with Stealing Car in Rome
Man Arrested After leaving Marks on Wife
Roommates Arrested After Fight
Home
e-code
E-code, Wednesday November 29, 2017
E-code, Wednesday November 29, 2017
Posted By:
Thom Holt
on:
November 29, 2017
In:
e-code
Print
Email
14620
Share
0
Tweet
Share
0
Share
0
Share
0
Previous
Calhoun High Student Facing Disciplinary Action After Posting Photo of Gun on Social Media
Related Articles
E-code, Tuesday November 28, 2017
November 28, 2017
E-code, Monday November 27, 2017
November 27, 2017
Ecode, Friday November 24, 2017
November 24, 2017
2014 Powered By
Micro Plus Inc.