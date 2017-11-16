Dalton Man Not Guilty in Murder Case

John Henry Wetherington Jr, 28 of Dalton, was found not guilty of robbing and murdering Nicholas Shropshire Thursday morning by a Floyd County Jury.
Police said that Shropshire planned to buy methamphetamine from Wetherington through Eric Jordan Hunter, 25 of Rome, who has admitted to being the driver of the car.
Two audio recordings of Floyd County police investigator Chris Fincher interviewing Wetherington were played for the jury.
Assistant District Attorney Hal Goldin used the first interview, along with a receipt, to show Wetherington was not at Walmart during the time of the murder, 6 to 7:30 p.m., as his girlfriend and mom had told police. From Fincher’s investigation, he found video of him entering Walmart at 10:31 p.m. and a receipt indicating he checked out at 10:54 p.m.
Both Hunter and Wetherington were charged with felony murder and robbery. Hunter was arrested two weeks after the incident occurred and Wetherington was arrested in February. Hunter will be sentenced at a later date.
Previous:
John Henry Wetherington Jr, 27 of Dalton, was extradited from Arizona to the Floyd County Jail this week to face burglary and murder charges.
Reports said that Wetherington is charged with the murder of Chattooga County resident Nicholas Shropshire back on April 8, 2015 in Floyd County.
Previous:
Police have arrested and charged a second man with the murder and robbery of a Chattooga County resident. John Henry Weathington Jr., 27 of Dalton, has been charged with the murder of Nicholas Shropshire back on April 18th on Floyd Springs Road in Floyd County., 23 of Dalton, was the first arrest made in the case. Weatherington was found in Arizona and charged with murder and robbery late last week.
Police said that the suspects met Shropshire for a drug transaction and during the deal they robbed and beat him before leaving his body on side of the road. He was alive when emergency responders arrived but died later at a local hospital.
Police added that the suspects stole $1,500.
Hunter was found in Whitfield County and arrested back on April 29 before being extradited back to Floyd County.
Weathington will also be extradited back to Floyd County.
Hunter is also being held on felony aggravated assault, aggravated battery and riot in a penal institution last May.