Dalton Man Found Not Guilty For Murder From Almost Three Years Ago

A Floyd Superior Court Jury has found a Dalton man not guilty of the murder and robbery of a Chattooga County man more than two and a half years ago.

28-year old John Henry Wetherington Jr. was charged in the strangulation death of 42-year old Nicholas Shropshire, who was found near the side of Floyd Springs Road on the afternoon of April 18, 2015.

Another Dalton man, 24-year old Eric Jordan Hunter, was also arrested for Shropshire’s murder.

Hunter remains in the Floyd County Jail awaiting trial.

