City Of Summerville Given $120,000 Grant For Walking Trail

Yesterday, The Appalachian Regional Commission granted the city of Summerville a $120,000 grant to extend a walking trail from the Summerville Depot along the creek. The trail will connect Dowdy Park to Economy Street via bridge.

Pictured from left to right are: Patrick Vickers, Georgia Department of Community Affairs Region 1 Representative, Brittany Pittman, Georgia Department of Community Affairs Program Manager Appalachian Regional Commission, Tony Carroll City of Summerville City Manager, State Senator Jeff Mullis.