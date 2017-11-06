Centre Police To Offer Free Active Shooter Training To Local Businesses

ur hearts and prayers go out to those in the Sutherland Springs, Texas community.

Due to such tragic events, our Centre Police Chief has decided to provide active shooter training to local businesses, churches and daycare facilities, as well as medical facilities – at NO COST.

It’s imperative that our communities be prepared to deal with these types of tragic events if they ever occur here.

Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship wants the citizens of Cherokee County to know that the Police Department currently has on staff officers that are CERTIFIED and TRAINED, and will provide those taking this course with the life-saving skills needed in a time of crisis.

Corporal Matt Peek is a certified ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) Instructor and a RUN, HIDE, FIGHT Instructor, who serves as a guest instructor at the NEALEA (Police Academy), and is also a Self-Defense Instructor. Investigator Randy Mayorga is the City’s Certified Firearms Instructor, is a SWAT Instructor, and SWAT certified. Chief Blankenship added that he currently has five other officers that are SWAT certified in his department.

For additional information call the Centre Police Department at (256) 927-3661 OR contact Chief Kirk Blankenship directly at (256) 557-8866.

From WEIS Radio