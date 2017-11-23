Cedartown Man Arrested in Rome for Shooting a Gun at Woman While Drunk

Clayton Fugate, 43 of Cedartown, was arrested this week after he allegedly pointed a gun at a 36 year-old woman and fired it inside a home on Blacks Bluff Road

Reports said that Fugate was also under the influence of alcohol at the time of the assault.

Police added that Fugate was also a convicted felon, thus not allowed to be in legal possession of the weapon.

No one was injured in the discharging of the firearm.

Fugate is charged with aggravated assault, discharging a gun under the influence of alcohol, reckless conduct, simple battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.