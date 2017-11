Carmen Renee Gillespie, 41 of Cave Spring, was arrested this week after she allegedly hit a man in the face and then stole his car.

Reports said that during a verbal altercation at a location on Fincher Street Gillespie hit the man in the nose, causing a visible mark.

Reports added that she then left the scene in a vehicle that did not belong to her.

The incident occurred on November 22nd.

Gillespie is charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle and battery.