Donwin Dewayne Freeman Jr, 27 of Cartersville, was jailed in Rome after he allegedly removed a telephone from a woman while she was attempting to call police for help.

Reports added that Freeman then broke the victim’s property after grabbing the woman by the arm and placing the woman in “fear of receiving violent injury”.

The incident occurred back in January 2016.

Freeman is charged with simple assault, obstructing a person making a 911 call, criminal trespass and probation violation.