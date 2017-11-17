Cartersville City Manager Announces His Planned Retirement From Office

“It is my intention to retire from the office of City Manager on June 30, 2018.”

“For the past 21 years I have served as City Manager for the City of Cartersville. It has been one of the highest honors of my professional career. I’d like to thank the present Mayor and City Council and the numerous Mayors, City Council members, City staff and employees that I have worked with. Their hard work, devotion and support over the years is unmatched. A special thanks goes to the residents of Cartersville and to my family for allowing me this opportunity and supporting me throughout it. I’d also like to thank a special group of friends and mentors I have known and worked with in Missouri, Texas and Minnesota.”

“We have accomplished much during my time as City Manager. As with anything in life this has been a team effort and I am grateful to many for being allowed to be a part of it.”

“We will focus on orienting new Council members, work with Council on the 2018 Goals, develop the 2018 Budget, continue the work already underway in Parks, Water and the Gas Department and continue providing essential, affordable and dependable service to the residents and businesses of Cartersville”, Grove said of work between now and his planned retirement date.

Mr. Grove indicated that after retirement he has no plans to relocate from Cartersville and will be spending time with family and traveling. He will leave the position as the longest tenured City Manager in Cartersville’s history, holding the position since August of 1996.

Mr. Grove and his family moved to Georgia from Branson, Missouri where he held the position of City Administrator during the period 1985-1996. Prior to that he was employed in various staff and management positions with the City of Wichita Falls, Texas, 1981 – 1985. He was also employed by (Volunteers in Service to America )VISTA and assigned to the Minnesota Community Design Center during 1980 – 81.

Originally from Frankfort, Indiana he holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Indiana University’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs (1977 and 1979) and has been an ICMA Credentialed Manager since 2003.