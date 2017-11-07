Cartersville City Councilman Arrested for DUI

A Cartersville City Council member was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to obey a traffic control device.

A police officer saw a silver Volvo sedan with no operable tag lights at around three o’clock and tried to pull the car over on West Avenue. The car turned onto Terrell Drive, continued at a high rate of speed, slowed down but disregarded a stop sign while turning onto Old Mill Road, and stopped in the parking lot of Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Upon smelling a strong odor of alcohol and asking the driver, Richard Taff Wren, whether he had been drinking, Wren stated that he had three 12-ounce beers at a friend’s house. Wren refused any alcohol testing and was arrested.

Wren represents Cartersville Ward 6. We have reached out to him for comment.

From