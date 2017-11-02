Cancer Navigators to begin Annual Holiday Wreath Benefit

Area artists, florists, garden clubs, businesses, interior designers and creative individuals have joined Cancer Navigators, Inc. and the Harbin Clinic Tony E. Warren, MD Cancer Center to create and sell original holiday wreaths to benefit Cancer Navigators. The Rome-based charity provides one-on-one services to cancer patients.

Original wreaths have been created by generous members of our community and are now on display at the Harbin Clinic Cancer Center during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday) and the Wright Art Gallery at Floyd Medical Center (near gift shop), according to Scharla Battle, Community Outreach Manager of Cancer Navigators. Everyone is invited to view the wreaths and participate in the silent auction. The silent auction ends at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, with the highest bidder winning the wreath. You can also place bids on select wreaths online at www.cancernavigatorsga.org.

“This is the 7th year this festive event has taken place and it gets bigger and better each year,” Battle said. “This holiday display brings so much joy to our patients and their families as it kicks off the holiday season. We have over 60 unique Christmas wreaths this year. Each wreath will be identified by the name of the person, club or business that created it. It’s amazing how the community has embraced this project. We have a great holiday display again this year for this wonderful fundraiser.” Admission to the Cancer Center to view the wreaths is free.

Cancer Navigators, a local not-for-profit organization, works with individual patients to help them with resources during their cancer journey and to help them with the emotional and stress of cancer treatment. Cancer Navigators often helps patients obtain a wide range of services such as support groups, retreats, nutrition supplements, financial/insurance assistance, food and transportation. For additional information, contact Battle at Cancer Navigators at 706-295-4119.