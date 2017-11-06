Calhoun Teen Leads Police on Chase, Found with Drugs

Late Last week a Gordon County deputy sheriff attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle on Woodland Terrace near Calhoun when the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed. Other deputies and Calhoun police officers joined the pursuit which led through Calhoun onto Interstate 75 (southbound).

The driver of the automobile drove at high speeds and in a reckless fashion. The chase ended on Interstate 75 near Exit 310 when the suspect vehicle crashed into a patrol car and spun out of control. The driver, Andrew Malone Scott, age 17, of 32 Kristens Court, Adairsville, was arrested at the scene.

He was charged with an assortment of serious traffic offenses, including Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Officers, Reckless Driving, Disregarding Traffic Control, Obstructing Officers Speeding, etc. Scott was also charged with Possession of Marijuana and firearms related offenses after drugs and a handgun were found in the car.