Calhoun Man Tries to Convince Rome Police He was His Brother

Oliver Chase Carter, 28 of Calhoun, was arrested in Rome, this week after he was pulled over for driving without a seatbelt and then proceeded to lie about his identity.

Reports said that Carter not only told police that he was his brother, but also signed documents claiming the same thing.

Carter is charged with two counts first degree forgery, three counts false statements and writings, driving on a suspended license, two counts giving false information to police, driving without license, driving without insurance, no seat belt and two counts of contempt of superior court.