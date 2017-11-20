Calhoun Man Found with Large Amount of Drugs in Rome

Timothy Lamond Glynn, 32 of Calhoun, was arrested on Calhoun Avenue after police said they found three clear baggies containing a “substantial amount” of marijuana.

Police went on to say that they found a scale and a smoking device in his possession.

Authorities went on to say that Glynn gave false information to police while being questioned.

Glynn is charged with obstruction of law enforce,ment, possession of drug related objects, unlawful manufacture, delivery, distribution, possession or sale of a non controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of a controlled substance or marijuana, and two counts of contempt of superior court.