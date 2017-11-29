Calhoun High Student Facing Disciplinary Action After Posting Photo of Gun on Social Media

A student at Calhoun High School is facing disciplinary action after he posted an alleged threatening image on the social media app Snapchat.

Reports said that the student posted the photo of a person pointing a handgun at a sign for Columbine High School with a text overlay saying “Can’t wait for lunch.”

The school system released the following statement Tuesday:

“Today, a student at Calhoun High School made an extremely poor judgment in posting a threatening image to social media. Please rest assured that there was no viable threat to our students. We are very appreciative of our students, teachers and community members who brought this to our attention. We took immediate action and are handling with an appropriate response. Please direct any questions or concerns to Dr. Peter Coombe at coombep@calhounschools.org.

Updated for clarification: A student in our law and justice pathway was participating in a curriculum based firearm demonstration with an unloaded weapon belonging to the instructor. The instructor of this pathway is a licensed police officer who legally carries a sidearm on our campus in support of student safety. The student made a lapse in judgment in posting a threatening image on social media and will face appropriate consequences.”