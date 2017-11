At approximately 7:25 Tuesday morning, emergency crews were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle accident on County Road 125 off of Highway 35.

It took several minutes to actually locate that vehicle because it was quite some distance off the roadway in a field, and had been burned. A thorough search around that area turned up nothing, with no one being located anywhere around.

State Troopers were notified of the incident, and the matter remains under investigation.