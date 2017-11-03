Burglary Ring Affects Bartow County

Beginning in 2016, the Cartersville Criminal Investigations Division worked with a state-wide commercial burglary task force targeting criminal street gangs from the Atlanta area. During the investigation, the task force identified more than 20 suspects that were operating as a criminal enterprise to commit these burglaries across the State of Georgia and into Tennessee. The task force involved more than 55 jurisdictions within the state of Georgia. The task force investigation into this burglary ring uncovered multiple street gangs that committed 153 confirmed commercial burglaries. Cartersville Investigators confirmed these gangs committed three commercial burglaries in the city of Cartersville, as well as multiple others in Bartow County. It is estimated these gangs are responsible for over $1.35M in total confirmed loss (damages/property loss) across the state of Georgia since 2015. The Floyd County District Attorney’s Office will be prosecuting the suspects under the state racketeering and criminal enterprise statutes. The Cartersville Police Department would like to thank the Floyd County Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Athens-Clarke County Police Department, and the Gwinnett County Police Department for leading the task force.

