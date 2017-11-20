Bartow Health Department Investigating a Possible Foodborne-Illness Outbreak

Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District and Bartow County Health Department environmental health specialists and epidemiologists are responding to and investigating a possible foodborne-illness outbreak related to a two-day catered event at Toyo Tire in White, GA, last week.

While we suspect this is a foodborne-related outbreak, that hasn’t been confirmed. Cause of the outbreak is not yet known; the illness or illnesses have not yet been confirmed.

We know of two hospitalizations in Bartow, but there may have been more. We are working with Toyo HR to determine how many people potentially may have been affected.

Bartow County Health Department environmental health specialists are investigating the caterer’s food preparation-and-handling practices. We are investigating if there may have been other sources of food at this event and if the event caterer may have provided food to other locations

Symptoms of foodborne illness include upset stomach, stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and fever.

See your doctor or healthcare provider if you have symptoms that are severe, including:

High fever (temperature over 101.5°F, measured orally)

Blood in stools

Frequent vomiting that prevents keeping liquids down (which can lead to dehydration)

Signs of dehydration, including a marked decrease in urination, a very dry mouth and throat, or feeling dizzy when standing up.

Diarrhea that lasts more than 3 days

From WBHF radio