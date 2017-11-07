Armuchee Head Football Coach Resigns

Armuchee High School (AHS) Football Coach, Coach Muhammad Abdellatif, has officially tendered his resignation as Head Football Coach to school officials. He has been the Head Football Coach since the 2014 season, replacing Preston Cash.

“I appreciate the opportunity I’ve had these past four years to grow as a coach and make an impact on these young students’ lives,” said Coach Abdellatif. “I wish them the best moving forward.”

“Coach Abdellatif is a committed person to his profession and we thank him for his effort, hard work, and dedication these past four years,” said AHS Principal Mr. John Rhodarmer. “I’m appreciative of the character and leadership lessons he provided to our student athletes. I wish him the best in his future coaching endeavors.”

“The resignation has been accepted and a search for a new Head Football Coach will begin immediately. We will work with the football program and assistant coaches to keep off-season programs going during the transition in preparation for the 2018 season,” said AHS Athletic Director Mrs. Telisa Chapman. “We appreciate everything he has done for the football program over the past four years.”

Mr. Rhodarmer and Mrs. Chapman are working with the AHS Local School Governance Team (LSGT) to develop the process for finding new leadership for the football program.