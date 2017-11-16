Adairsville Police Department Investigating Armed Robbery At The QT on HWY 140

The Adairsville Police Department is currently working an armed robbery which occurred on November 15, 2017 at approximately 3:45 a.m. at the QuikTrip convenience store located at 961 Hwy 140 N.W. in Adairsville, Georgia. An unknown white male entered the location and approached the counter. The suspect then displayed a handgun and some type of bag and demanded cash from the clerk. The clerk removed the cash from the register and put it inside the bag. The suspect then ran out of the store and got into the passenger side of a maroon vehicle which was waiting for him in the parking lot. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-07 to 5-09, thin build, wearing a dark colored hoodie. No description of the driver at this time. The vehicle is described as a maroon 4-door passenger vehicle, possibly a Ford Fusion. The left front bumper of the vehicle appears to be damaged. If you have any information that might be helpful please contact Detective Josh Lemming with the Adairsville Police Department at 770-773-7711 ext. 106. These suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.

